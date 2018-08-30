Image copyright PA Image caption Firefighters are still at Bank Buildings but their operation is nearing an end

A cordon around the the burnt-out Primark store in Belfast city centre has been narrowed to allow neighbouring shops to open.

A charred shell is all that remains of the landmark Bank Buildings on Castle Street after a massive blaze tore through it on Tuesday.

Internal parts of the building are continuing to collapse but the exterior remains intact.

The fire service's operation at the building has been scaled down.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The landmark building was destroyed by the fire within a matter of hours

The fire started at the top of the five-storey Bank Buildings at about 11:00 BST on Tuesday.

Within hours it had spread to the bottom floor, leaving the buildings completely destroyed.

The buildings was quickly evacuated, according to the fire service, and there have been no reports of injuries.

The fire service said an investigation into the cause of the fire will start once the structural integrity and safety of the building have been determined.

Image copyright PA Image caption Shoppers and staff escaped from the store after the fire started on Tuesday morning

Shane Quinn, of the Belfast Buildings Trust, said it would take "days and weeks" to assess whether the building could be restored.

"But I think we have to start from the premise that it is possible and that it must be saved," he added.

Belfast councillors met yesterday to look at ways to help nearby traders affected by the fire.

"We are working with retailers to try to support them, both in the short term by getting the street opened as soon as possible but also in the long term to ensure that the footfall is kept there," said SDLP councillor Donal Lyons.