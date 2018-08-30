NI mother wins Supreme Court benefit case

An unmarried mother has won access to a Widowed Parent's Allowance in a landmark Supreme Court ruling.

Mother of four, Siobhan McLaughlin from County Antrim lived with her partner for 23 years- but never married.

After her partner's death, she was denied money that her children would have been otherwise entitled to.

Today's ruling is expected to have far-reaching ramifications - allowing people across the UK to apply for similar payments.