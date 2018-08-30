Image caption The man was a prisoner at Maghaberry Prison

A 22-year-old prisoner has died in custody in Maghaberry Prison, County Antrim.

A Department of Justice said the prisoner died on Thursday morning and his next of kin have been informed.

As with standard procedure, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have been informed, the department said.

Ronnie Armour, Director General of the NI Prison Service, said: "I would like to extend my sympathy to the family of the prisoner.

"My thoughts are with them at this difficult time."