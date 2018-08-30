Maghaberry Prison: 22-year-old inmate dies
- 30 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 22-year-old prisoner has died in custody in Maghaberry Prison, County Antrim.
A Department of Justice said the prisoner died on Thursday morning and his next of kin have been informed.
As with standard procedure, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have been informed, the department said.
Ronnie Armour, Director General of the NI Prison Service, said: "I would like to extend my sympathy to the family of the prisoner.
"My thoughts are with them at this difficult time."