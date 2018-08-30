Image copyright PA Image caption Marks and Spencer was among the stores targeted by Julie Anne Joyce during her shoplifting spree

A Dublin woman has admitted stealing £3,000 worth of clothes during a one-day shoplifting spree in Belfast.

Julie Anne Joyce used a magnet as targeted ten different city centre stores using a magnet as part of her lone crime operation.

The 23-year-old, of Edenmore Walk in the Raheny area, appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court.

She pleaded guilty to all 12 charges put to her.

She faced ten counts of theft, going equipped for theft and obstructing police - all committed on October 12, 2016.

Granted bail

The charges included stealing clothing from House of Frazer, River Island, Marks & Spencer, Next, Gap, Top Shop, Mamas & Papas, and The Disney Store.

She was also accused of raiding Lifestyle Sports and JD Sports.

A prosecution lawyer told the court: "This was multiple shops in Belfast, and involved £3,000."

Releasing Joyce on continuing bail, Deputy District Judge Paul Conway ordered her to return to court for sentencing next month.