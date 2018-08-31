Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Six men were shot dead as they watched a football match in a pub in Loughinisland in 1994

Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the suspected theft of confidential documents from the Police Ombudsman's Office (PONI).

The documents relate to a police investigation into the murder of six men at Loughinisland in 1994.

PONI officers reported the theft to the PSNI, who asked Durham Police to conduct an independent investigation.

The inquiry centres on the theft of sensitive material, which was used in a documentary about the murders.

Detectives from Durham Constabulary, supported by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland searched three Belfast properties on Friday morning - two were residential and the third was a business premises.

The men, aged 51 and 48, are being questioned at Musgrave Police Station.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The attack in Loughinisland took place on 18 June 1994 at the Heights Bar

A police spokesperson said a number of documents and computer equipment seized during the raids will be examined by specialist officers in the coming days.

She added: "This morning's arrests are a significant development in what has been a complex investigation.

"The terms of reference given to our inquiry were clear in that the investigation is solely into the alleged theft of material from PONI.

"The theft of these documents potentially puts lives at risk and we will follow the evidence wherever it leads us."