Image copyright PSNI Image caption The drugs were found near Draperstown

Cannabis plants with a street value of about £40,000 have been removed during a search operation by police near Draperstown in County Londonderry.

The plants were seized in the Doon Road area on Friday evening.

A total of £10,000 was also seized in two separate searches of properties.

A man in his 20s was arrested, and has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.