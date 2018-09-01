Cannabis worth £40,000 seized by police near Draperstown
- 1 September 2018
Cannabis plants with a street value of about £40,000 have been removed during a search operation by police near Draperstown in County Londonderry.
The plants were seized in the Doon Road area on Friday evening.
A total of £10,000 was also seized in two separate searches of properties.
A man in his 20s was arrested, and has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.