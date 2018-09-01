Police car damaged during Portadown attack

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The window of a police response vehicle was smashed during the incident

A police vehicle has been damaged after officers were attacked by a group of youths in Portadown, County Armagh.

Police in Craigavon said they were called to the Ballyoran area on Friday evening where about 30 young people were drinking.

They said elderly residents were alarmed after bottles were smashed on the ground.

Police said they were attacked by the crowd who threw bricks and bottles.

"Our guys did what they do, and stood between the innocent members of the community and those who sought to bring violence to the streets," a PSNI officer said on social media.

"Stones and bottles landed on the road, covering it with broken glass, and narrowly missed several of our neighbourhood officers."

The officer added that one of their police response vehicles was attacked and was now "off the road".

Two boys were arrested, the officer said. One was released "for report" and the other was "taken to custody".