Bus destroyed in suspected arson attack in Bangor
- 2 September 2018
An Ulsterbus has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Bangor, County Down.
The fire at the bus and train station in Abbey Street in the town was reported to police at 05.10 BST on Sunday morning.
The bus was completely destroyed and a second bus was partially damaged, the PSNI said.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in custody.