Image caption The crash involving a bus and motorcycle happened on the Portaferry Road on Sunday

There has been a serious crash involving a bus and motorcycle near Newtownards in County Down.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they had received a 999 call at about 14:45 BST on Sunday.

The air ambulance was dispatched to the incident on the Portaferry Road.

On Saturday, the PSNI praised a man who pulled an unconscious driver from a burning car on the same road.

It followed a collision between a car and a van at about 07:55 BST on Saturday morning.

Image caption The Portaferry Road was closed following the incident

One person was reported to in a stable condition in the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald and another patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) in Belfast.

"I shook the hand of a very brave man today," a police officer wrote on the PSNI Ards' Facebook page.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The scene of the crash near Newtownards on Saturday in which an unconscious driver was pulled from a burning car

"I know we often say that people could have saved lives but the gentleman concerned today really stepped up to the mark.

"Seconds after this collision the car burst into flames with the unconscious driver still inside.

"Risking his own safety the gentleman managed to pull him free of the car and to safety," the officer added.

A passing casualty doctor on his day off assisted two ambulance crews and a doctor who had been dispatched to the scene.

The Belfast Trust is refusing to comment on the condition of the patient being treated at RVH.