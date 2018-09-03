Image caption In the online poll, 52% of those surveyed backed a united Ireland with 39% showing support for Northern Ireland staying in the UK

A campaign group is claiming that Brexit could create a majority in favour of a united Ireland.

The group 'Our Future Our Choice' says an online poll it has commissioned suggests a majority in favour of reunification once the UK leaves the EU.

It says 52% of those surveyed backed a united Ireland with 39% showing support for Northern Ireland staying in the UK.

The group, made up of young people, wants a vote on the final Brexit deal.

The group also says their poll indicates that support for Irish reunification increases to 56% if there is a hard border.

The survey was conducted by the polling company, Deltapoll, which interviewed a representative sample of 1,199 people from Northern Ireland between 27 August and August 30.

The poll also suggests that if Brexit did not go ahead, voters would support Northern Ireland staying in the UK.

It suggests that 52% would support Northern Ireland staying in the UK, with 35% in favour of a united Ireland if Brexit does proceed.