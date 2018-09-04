Image copyright PAcemaker

Ian Paisley's 30-day suspension from the House of Commons begins on Tuesday as Parliament returns from its summer break.

The sanction was imposed after MPs voted to suspend him for failing to declare two holidays to Sri Lanka paid for by the country's government.

He has also been suspended by the DUP.

A recall petition is open in his North Antrim constituency and will lead to a by-election if signed by 10% of constituents.

Mr Paisley said he would stand in any by-election, but has denied he might resign in an attempt to speed the process up.

After a parliamentary watchdog recommended he be suspended for 30 days, Mr Paisley apologised in the Commons, admitting "deep personal embarrassment", saying he had made a "genuine mistake".

'Heartfelt comments'

Asked why he accepted the holidays, he said: "I would ask people to carefully consider my very genuine and my heartfelt comments.

"I've made my statement fully to the House. I believe it's up to other people to consider now what happens next."

Mr Paisley failed to declare two luxury family holidays in 2013 paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

He later lobbied the prime minister on the country's behalf.

Paid advocacy

A Westminster standards committee found he had breached the rule against paid advocacy by failing to declare his trips.

It also concluded the cost of the holidays was "much higher" than the £50,000 he had estimated.

The recall petition that Ian Paisley is facing is the first in UK parliamentary history

Mr Paisley's suspension from the Commons is one of the longest ever handed down at Westminster.

On 13 August he apologised to some DUP supporters at a meeting in North Antrim.