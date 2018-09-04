Image copyright News Letter

A killer escapes, Belfast's new Glider service and the latest on Primark all make Tuesdays newspapers.

The Belfast Telegraph and Daily Mirror lead with a story about the escape of John Clifford, who was jailed in 1989 for murdering his niece, Sue Ellen.

The convicted killer was allowed out of prison to attend an appointment but failed to return on Sunday evening.

Police said he was last seen using a distinctive three-wheel mobility scooter.

Insp Paul Noble told the Daily Mirror that when Clifford was last seen he was wearing a black beanie style hat, heavy black coat, grey trousers and black shoes.

'DUP Divisions'

While Clifford's escape also makes the News Letter's front page, Tuesday's splash is dedicated to the return of the RHI Inquiry.

The paper says Andrew McCormick, one of Stormont's most senior civil servants, is set to give evidence at the RHI Inquiry about the DUP's "bitter internal divisions".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Sir Patrick Coghlin is chairing the inquiry into the flawed energy scheme

Mr McCormick's witness statement includes details of spats and allegations of bullying and an alleged incident where former minister Jonathan Bell had "swung a punch" at his then special adviser, Timothy Cairns.

Tyrone Tragedy

The Irish News leads with a tragic story about a woman from County Tyrone who died in a road crash on her way home from cheering on her county in the All-Ireland GAA final.

Joanne Tracey, 36, from Greencastle, died after the car she was driving was involved in a crash with another vehicle on the M1 outside Drogheda, County Louth.

The mother of three was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, but was declared dead a short time later.

Lessons in gliding

All of the newspapers give plenty of coverage to Belfast's new Glider buses, which became fully operational on Monday.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the service got off to less than a smooth start.

Drivers are complaining of having to park in side streets, because they can't park in the bus lanes, and there's restricted access for disabled residents, bin lorries, primary schools and - potentially - the emergency services, it is claimed.

The £90m Belfast Rapid Transport project runs a cross-city G1 route between east and west Belfast and a G2 route from the city centre to the Titanic Quarter.

The News Letter, in contrast, goes with the headline: "Glider users largely happy with new bendy buses".

The Daily Mirror calls the service roll out a "smooth start".

In an accompanying comment piece in the News Letter, Ben Lowry says that his trip into Belfast from Dundonald only took 22 minutes, five to 10 minutes faster than the normal bus.

Even though his homebound trip was "standing room only" it was still "a pleasant way to get to work".

Primark latest

As Belfast continues to pick up the pieces after last Tuesday's blaze that engulfed Bank Buildings which housed Primark, the News Letter, Belfast Telegraph and The Irish News have the latest updates.

Image copyright PA Image caption The fire spread rapidly through the whole building, causing floors to collapse

The fenced-off area around Bank Buildings has been reduced but dozens of neighbouring buildings remain shut, according to the News Letter.

The Belfast Telegraph and Irish News run with a proposal from Ulster Unionist councillor Chris McGimpsey to relocate two trees at the front of the building that survived the blaze to the grounds of Belfast City Hall.

They would serve as a "symbol of hope", he says.