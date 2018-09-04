Northern Ireland

Translink: Mobile payment problems frustrate commuters

  • 4 September 2018
Lurgan train Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption The mLink app allows customers to buy tickets for use across the entire Translink network

Angry customers have taken to social media to vent their frustration at problems with Translink's app.

The mLink app allows passengers to use pre-paid tickets on public transport.

However, some customers experienced difficulties on Monday and Tuesday.

Translink say the problem was a result of "supplier capacity issues" which affected operators in the UK and parts of Europe, adding that the app is now working again.

In a statement, Translink acknowledged the purchase of new tickets "was not possible in some cases".

They have urged customers who are experiencing problems to contact them.

