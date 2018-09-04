Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The mLink app allows customers to buy tickets for use across the entire Translink network

Angry customers have taken to social media to vent their frustration at problems with Translink's app.

The mLink app allows passengers to use pre-paid tickets on public transport.

However, some customers experienced difficulties on Monday and Tuesday.

Hey @Translink_NI any idea when your Android App will start working again? Spent another 30 mins this morning trying to buy my weekly ticket... — Garth Gilmour (@GarthGilmour) September 4, 2018

Translink say the problem was a result of "supplier capacity issues" which affected operators in the UK and parts of Europe, adding that the app is now working again.

In a statement, Translink acknowledged the purchase of new tickets "was not possible in some cases".

They have urged customers who are experiencing problems to contact them.

@Translink_NI @TranslinkMetro hate to bring it up but not only has your app crashed BUT your busses are still running late was told by your "live" app that the bus would be 10mins early it is now 10mins late! Would love an explanation? And it's probably not that there's traffic? — Chris Grant (@ludachriss) September 4, 2018