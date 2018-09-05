Translink has apologised after their mobile payments app caused problems for commuters for a third consecutive day.

Customers took to social media to vent their frustration at the difficulties with the mLink app on Monday and Tuesday.

But there was more anger on Wednesday at further problems with the app.

In a tweet, Translink said: "Some issues with the mLink app again this morning. Supplier have advised working to resolve ASAP. "

It added: "Sorry for any inconvenience as a result."

The mLink app allows passengers to use pre-paid tickets on public transport.

@Translink_NI 3rd day running MLink not working and can't now access £40 monthly ticket bought for daughter school travel when came on line last night. Having to pay cash each day. Can't access confirmation email as proof of purchase. — Hendy (@thehendana) September 5, 2018

Earlier this week, Translink said the problem was a result of "supplier capacity issues" which affected operators in the UK and parts of Europe, adding that the app is now working again.

In a statement, Translink acknowledged the purchase of new tickets "was not possible in some cases".

They have urged customers who are experiencing problems to contact them.