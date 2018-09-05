Image copyright RHI inquiry Image caption Dr Andrew McCormick is appearing before the RHI inquiry as he was the senior civil servant in the enterprise department when problems with the scheme came to light

A senior civil servant has told the RHI inquiry he still struggles with why a whistleblower warning about the key flaw in the scheme was ignored by officials.

Businesswoman Janette O'Hagan told the department in 2015 that it was being abused and businesses were burning fuel to harvest subsidy.

But the warning was not followed up.

Andrew McCormick was the permanent secretary in the Enterprise Department which was running the scheme.

On Wednesday, he told the inquiry that he only found out about Ms O'Hagan's contact after RHI was closed.

He said she had "exposed the fundamental error" after just five minutes of research.

She had identified that the value of the subsidy being paid for renewable heat was higher than the cost of the fuel to run the biomass boilers.

'Glaringly obvious'

Dr McCormick said he could not understand why she had been ignored at a time when officials were beginning to realise they had a budget problem.

He said he could see no "defensible explanation" why the information had not been acted on.

It had been "glaringly obvious" and all it took was for someone to put "two and two together to get four".

Dr McCormick said it was one of the most serious aspects of the case, but it was a delicate area because it impacted on potential disciplinary processes.

The hearing also heard evidence about the working culture within the enterprise department when problems with the scheme first began to emerge.

Email culture

Inquiry panellist Dr Keith MacLean asked if staff were reluctant to speak out because of power struggles or took the view that "it's not my business and if I do say something I'll get my head bitten off for it".

Dr McCormick said there should have been a message of conveying confidence to staff, adding: "Machiavelli said culture is the hardest thing to change."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The RHI public inquiry is being chaired by Sir Patrick Coghlin and has heard 84 days of evidence so far

The senior civil servant also spoke of communication difficulties between civil servants in the energy and finance teams when it came to looking at the scheme's budget, which led to a reliance on emails.

Dr MacLean asked: "Is this an example where someone should have gone along the corridor and banged heads together until they got an answer?"

Dr McCormick said there was a culture of self-protection within the department, adding: "I know how that feels, I'm not immune to that kind of behaviour."

The RHI (Renewable Heat Incentive) scheme was established to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems over the use of fossil fuels.

However, an overgenerous offer of fuel subsidies meant it could cost taxpayers an extra £490m.

An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January 2017.