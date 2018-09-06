Image caption Dee Stitt, with former First Minister Arlene Foster, has stepped aside as CEO of Charter NI

Senior loyalist Dee Stitt has resigned as the chief executive of Charter NI.

The community-based organisation in east Belfast received £1.7m in public funding in 2016.

In a statement, Charter NI said "negative media attention has been a great strain on David and his family".

Mr Stitt had been under growing pressure to step aside after his paramilitary connections were revealed.

The leading UDA member will remain within Charter NI as a project manager with a programme for ex-prisoners.

In a statement released by Charter NI, Mr Stitt said: "The reality is that I'm putting my family first from now on, as all the negative media attention that the CEO role brought me has affected my wife and our young daughter.

"It's as simple as my past is constantly affecting my future and I have no control over that and I never will."

In November 2016 he apologised for saying the UK government does not care about Northern Ireland and describing the loyalist North Down Defenders band as "our homeland security".

The board of Charter NI said at the time that it was "deeply disappointed with and greatly concerned" by the article but added it was "addressing this matter internally".

The interview took place shortly after it emerged that the Northern Ireland Executive had awarded a £1.7m grant to Charter NI while Mr Stitt was CEO.

The money came from Stormont's Social Investment Fund (SIF).

Image caption Charter NI received a £1.7 million grant from the Stormont Executive

The prominent loyalist was photographed alongside then First Minister Arlene Foster.

The SDLP said at the time that Mr Stitt "needs to go" while DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he would "not have him as my chief executive".

Mr Stitt has previously challenged allegations that he was a UDA commander.

"To the best of my knowledge, none of these allegations has been supported by evidence being presented to the PSNI," he told the Nolan Show.