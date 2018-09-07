Image caption Jonathan Bell claimed he was the victim of a smear campaign by the DUP when he made claims in the media about the RHI scheme in December 2016

The chair of the RHI inquiry has warned it must not be treated as a platform for publishing "sensational" claims for the media.

He was speaking at the start of the second day of evidence by former DUP minister, Jonathan Bell.

It followed claims about a DUP-inspired "smear campaign" against Mr Bell.

Sir Patrick Coghlin insisted material needed to relate to the inquiry's terms of reference.

He said the public hearings did not afford an "open invitation" to witnesses to come along and refer to material to which they objected, but which was outside the scope of the inquiry.

Sir Patrick said he was not suggesting the documents referred to in respect of that by Mr Bell "fell into such a category".

He said he was making a general point that "this inquiry is not a media sensationalist platform so I would be grateful if everyone could bear that in mind".

'In-out ministers'

On Friday morning, Mr Bell was asked if he had been aware there had been a spike in applications at a time when DUP ministers, including him, were out of office as part of a protest following the murder of Kevin McGuigan, which was blamed on the Provisional IRA.

He said it was a "concern" that it was not made clear to him by departmental officials, that the spike was happening while he was moving in and out of the executive during September and October 2015.

Mr Bell accepted that when he realised the significance of the delay in the introduction of cost controls, he should have asked serious questions.

'Cost control delays'

A large spike in applications to the scheme in a 4-week period in autumn 2015 had the biggest impact on the public purse.

Mr Bell did not bring cost control regulations to the assembly for approval until mid-November.

He said by that time, he knew about the increase in applications and its huge associated cost.

He told the assembly the scheme had been a good one with benefits to the Northern Ireland economy, which now needed to be restricted because of increased uptake.

Image caption The RHI scheme was established to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems over the use of fossil fuels

But the inquiry panel said that, in the background, he knew of the financial consequences of the delay.

Sir Patrick also queried why Mr Bell had not asked "serious questions" of his officials about the financial fallout from the delay, during which there been hundreds of boiler applications.

Mr Bell had not done that, but acknowledged that he ought to have.

He said while the civil service had accepted the delay, it had not been their idea.

'Spad opposition'

In December 2016, Mr Bell went public with claims that when he attempted to close the RHI scheme, he was stopped by DUP Spads from doing so.

The inquiry team asked why, a year earlier when he learned of the delay's impact, he had not gone back to those Spads in the party he now blamed for it, to point out the consequences of their actions.

Mr Bell said as plans were made to shut the scheme in early 2016, his special adviser (Spad) Timothy Cairns told him there would be resistance from within the party - and that Mr Cairns said other advisers were opposed to the idea.

He was asked by the inquiry whether this was because of claims that some of them had private or family interests in the poultry industry who were major users of biomass boilers.

Mr Bell said Mr Cairns told him the opposition was based on a number of factors.

"He said that it was a popular measure. It would have a political impact.

"It would attract a lot of criticism for us doing it and people were very politically aware of the damage it would cause to deal with it."

Mr Bell said the party wanted to support agriculture and was keen to support farm diversification which would help "keep the rural economy strong".

Image caption Mr Bell gave an explosive interview to the BBC in 2016 alleging he had been thwarted by DUP Spads when he first tried to close the scheme

'Gross disservice'

Later in Friday's hearing, Mr Bell was asked about attempts to close the scheme to new entrants in early 2016.

As plans were being worked up, officials became aware that Moy Park was telling boiler installers that a closure date of March was being considered - and to speed up their applications.

The inquiry has already heard suggestions that Spads could have been leaking the information.

Mr Bell said he had no knowledge of that happening, but added if it was, those responsible "were doing Northern Ireland a gross disservice".

The inquiry heard that when officials first produced closure plans, Mr Bell's Spad Timothy Cairns asked whether the Ulster Farmers' Union could be consulted.

He was told it would be inappropriate.

Mr Bell said the scheme needed to be closed to manage the budgetary pressure, after it became clear that Treasury would not pay for the huge overspend.

"There is no legitimate reason why in these circumstances that you would advertise for more people to come into the scheme," he said.

Who is Jonathan Bell?

Jonathan Bell was the minister at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (Deti) during the period that the RHI scheme did the most damage to the public purse.

A total of £485m was committed when applications suddenly flooded the department in October and November 2015.

But it was after an explosive interview with the BBC's Stephen Nolan in which Mr Bell said he tried to close it down before that point, only to be thwarted by DUP advisers, that made the scandal headline news and helped lead to the collapse of the Stormont executive.

Mr Bell was later suspended by the DUP, and stood as an independent candidate for Strangford in the assembly election in March 2017, but did not retain his seat.

'Discredit'

On Thursday, Mr Bell made a series of explosive allegations in which he claimed a senior figure in the Executive Office was briefing against him as a "monster who had to be put to sleep" when he was a DUP minister.

He further claimed that after he went public about the scale of the RHI scandal he had been the victim of a "massive smear campaign" orchestrated by the DUP.

He said the senior figure in the Executive Office was David Gordon, who headed communications for the department in 2016.

Mr Bell also alleged a journalist from a multi-national news company was briefing the DUP on how to discredit him by attacking his Christian faith.

It is understood Mr Bell was referring to David Blevins, Ireland correspondent at Sky News.

He told the inquiry it appeared to him that the journalist was advising the DUP on "how to discredit me and the information I'd given".

A spokesperson for Sky News denied that allegation.

"The suggestion by Jonathan Bell that David Blevins advised the DUP on anything is completely and utterly untrue," they said.

On Thursday, Mr Bell also claimed his former Special Adviser (Spad) Timothy Cairns was prepared to mould his story to "fit up" Mr Bell, referencing evidence he had seen from the inquiry.

Mr Bell has previously claimed he was overruled by DUP advisers when he tried to close the RHI scheme.

He added he could not operate against a Spad saying he would shape his story to the DUP narrative: "That is entirely fitting me up".