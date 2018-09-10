Image caption Karen Bradley is to consult local parties on plans for new legislation

The secretary of state is to hold talks with political parties about proposed legislation to give civil servants more clarity on the decisions they can make.

Karen Bradley will also explore the prospects of resurrecting the talks process aimed at restoring Northern Ireland's devolved government.

The assembly has not sat for 20 months.

Meanwhile, a decision on whether to adjourn a court case about compensation for historical institutional abuse victims is also expected on Monday.

The delayed compensation scheme is just one of a number of long-standing issues that have been put on hold in the absence of devolution.

With no locally elected ministers in post to take policy decisions, civil servants have been left in charge of running public services.

Unelected Stormont officials had been taking some major decisions normally reserved for ministers, but that all changed following an unprecedented court case in May.

A judge ruled that the Department for Infrastructure's permanent secretary did not have the power to give the go-ahead for a controversial waste incinerator plant in County Antrim.

Last week, the secretary of state announced that assembly members' pay will be reduced in stages from £49,500 to £35,888, with the first cut due in November.

She also proposed bringing forward legislation to allow civil servants to make decisions in the absence of devolution.

Analysis - BBC News NI political correspondent Enda McClafferty:

It appears that Mrs Bradley is not ready to give up on power-sharing at Stormont just yet but she is ready to legislate to replace it, in the short term.

That will involve giving civil servants greater clarity and certainty to take decisions in the public interest.

But how that will appear in legislation is not quite clear and that is why she wants to consult the political parties,

One of the outstanding decisions involves compensating victims of historical institutional abuse, who later will learn if their legal fight to get compensation will be adjourned.

A judge said he needed time to asses the impact planned legislation announced by the secretary of state last week might have on the case.

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government since January 2017 when a coalition led by the two biggest parties, the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Féin, collapsed after a row over a flawed green energy scheme.

The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme is now the subject of a public inquiry after allegations that a failure to control costs exposed taxpayers to huge projected overspend

The row led to a snap assembly election on 2 March 2017, which saw the DUP and Sinn Féin re-emerge as the largest parties.

There have been several rounds of failed negotiations and the parties have so far been unable to reach a deal to restore the institutions.