Mother escapes injury after Ballysillan home attacked
- 8 September 2018
A woman and her young child escaped injury after their north Belfast home was attacked by arsonists.
A small fire in the garden of the house was reported to emergency services at 06:05 BST on Saturday.
It spread to the side of the house on Ballysillan Avenue, damaging a nearby electric box and gable wall. Police said they believed it was deliberate.
DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst tweeted that he was "shocked" at the actions of those who carried out the attack.
I am shocked; I am angry; I am appalled. Just away from the scene of another attack in Ballysillan Avenue. Those behind these attacks will fail miserably in trying to intimidate locals from their homes.— Cllr Dale Pankhurst (@Dale_Pankhurst) September 8, 2018
Anyone with info should contact PSNI. Press statement to follow. pic.twitter.com/s02AbPPjSY
