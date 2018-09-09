Lough Erne search for missing jet skier
- 9 September 2018
Police and other emergency services were conducting searches on Lough Erne on Sunday evening following reports of an incident involving a jet ski.
One man has been rescued from the water and searches are continuing for a second man.
A helicopter from the Irish Coastguard at Sligo has been deployed.
It is believed the search is being centred on Muckross near Kesh, County Fermanagh.