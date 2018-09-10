Image copyright RTÉ Image caption John Gilligan was arrested last month as he tried to board a flight to Spain (archive image)

A man accused of money laundering offences will have a renewed bail application heard next week after his lawyer told a court there had been "a change of circumstances" in the case.

John Gilligan, of Greenforth Crescent, Dublin, was arrested in Belfast last month as he attempted to board a plane.

The National Crime Agency said about €23,000 (£20,600) was recovered at the scene of his arrest.

He appeared at Coleraine Magistrates' Court via video link from prison.

'International investigations'

Mr Gilligan, who was arrested at Belfast International Airport as he tried to fly to Spain, is charged with attempting to remove criminal property.

On Monday, a prosecution lawyer said a full file in the case was "outstanding" and that "international investigations" are ongoing.

A lawyer acting for Mr Gilligan told a district judge that his client was seeking a renewed bail application in two weeks' time.

While acknowledging that the accused had been refused bail at the High Court in Belfast on Friday, the defence solicitor said there had been "a change of circumstances" and that he would "rather not go into detail in open court".

In response, the district judge said: "There would have to be a considerable, tectonic change in circumstances."

He added that he would hear the bail application in one week.