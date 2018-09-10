Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Posts come with salaries ranging from £25,000 to £45,000 per year

A technology firm is setting up a new centre of excellence in Londonderry which will create 250 jobs.

The Alchemy Technology centre will be focused on digital transformation in the UK and European insurance markets.

The Invest NI-supported posts come with salaries ranging from £25,000 to £45,000 per year.

The Foyle MP Elisha McCallion said it is "a major boost for the local economy and demonstrates what this region can offer when people work in partnership."

Alchemy will be based at the City Factory in Derry.

This latest jobs announcement comes after Danske Bank said it was hiring 67 staff for its new customer protection centre in Derry and financial services firm FinTru said it will create more than 600 jobs in Belfast and Derry over the next five years.