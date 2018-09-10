Image caption The Boundary Commission proposals would cut the number of MPs from 650 to 600

The final proposal to redraw electoral boundaries in Northern Ireland has been published.

It will cut the number of constituencies from 18 to 17, as part of a wider move to reduce MPs at Westminster from 650 to 600.

The plan published today is largely in line with revised proposals published earlier this year which will see Belfast retain four constituencies.

West Tyrone constituency will be renamed Sperrin.

Dungiven will no longer be split between three constituencies, instead it will be moved to Sperrin.