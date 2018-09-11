Image caption Aerial view of the Connswater Greenway, a 9km linear park through east Belfast

A shooting in east Belfast, in which a masked man reportedly fired at a man walking on the Connswater Greenway, is being treated as attempted murder.

The target was not injured in the attack which happened between 20:00 and 20:30 BST on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said two shots were reportedly fired from a revolver on the path between Orangefield and Clarawood.

"This was a completely reckless attack, and we are lucky no-one was seriously hurt or killed," the officer added.

"We are treating this as attempted murder, and our inquiries are continuing."

The walker was able to flee to safety and no-one else reported any injuries.

However, police have appealed to a woman who was walking a "Bichon Frise-type dog" on the Greenway at the time of the attack to contact them.

They added that the suspect was described as "having dark bushy eyebrows and wore a dark-coloured snood that was covering his face".