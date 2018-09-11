Image caption The PSNI and the RNLI take part in the search

A body has been found during a search for a man who went missing on Lough Erne on Sunday evening.

A multi-agency search operation began after the man entered the water after an incident involving a jet ski at 17:30 BST on Sunday.

Police, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), Community Rescue Service (CRS) volunteers and the Irish Coastguard joined the search.

Police have said a body was recovered from Lough Erne on Monday evening.

"A post mortem examination will take place in due course," a PSNI spokesman said.

"Police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time."

In a separate statement, the CRS said the body was found in a joint operation between their volunteers and the police and was brought to shore by PSNI divers.

"The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased at this sad time," it added.