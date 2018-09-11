Image caption Timothy Cairns was a special adviser to former DUP enterprise minister Jonathan Bell

A former DUP adviser has admitted he was prepared to go along with the party's narrative about RHI when details of the flawed scheme emerged in December 2016.

Timothy Cairns is giving his first day of evidence to the RHI inquiry.

Last week, former minister Jonathan Bell claimed he had been the victim of a "smear campaign" by the DUP when he spoke out about problems with RHI.

Mr Cairns, who was Mr Bell's adviser, said politics was a "grubby world".

He said he was prepared to go along with the party's version of events, but denied that his involvement amounted to Mr Bell's claims of a "smear campaign".

The inquiry has already heard evidence about the "dysfunctional" relationship between Mr Cairns and Mr Bell during their time together at the Enterprise Department.

Both men have made claims of inappropriate behaviour about the other.

The inquiry heard Mr Cairns sent a text message to another DUP special adviser (Spad), Richard Bullick, in December 2016, saying he believed Jonathan Bell "needs to be exposed" for his behaviour as a minister", but "I can't expose my part without putting the boot into PR" (Peter Robinson).

'Rather unpleasant'

Mr Cairns provided witness statements to the RHI inquiry claiming he raised allegations of bullying from Jonathan Bell with Peter Robinson when he was first minister, but that Mr Robinson did nothing about it, and "protected" Mr Bell.

Mr Cairns said he was prepared to give a statement to his party setting out his allegations against Mr Bell for use in the media.

But he also believed that former party leader Peter Robinson was at fault for failing to deal with allegations against Mr Bell which had been brought to him.

Mr Cairns said he wanted to be critical of Mr Robinson in his account, but he understood the party might not want that to happen.

He said he was prepared to "take the party line" if that was what was required.

Sir Patrick Coghlin said Mr Cairns was prepared to modify his account to protect Peter Robinson and that it "seems a rather unpleasant way to run a party".

Mr Cairns replied that that was a question for the DUP to answer, and that he went with the party's line at the time as he "just wanted to be out of the public eye".

"That's politics I'm afraid, it's a grubby world," added Mr Cairns.

Sir Patrick replied that was something of "an understatement".

Cost control delays

In his witness statements to the inquiry, published on Monday, Mr Cairns said that a day before Arlene Foster told the BBC a senior official had no role in delaying RHI cost controls, she was told he had been involved.

In December 2016, Arlene Foster was asked by Stephen Nolan whether the party's now-chief executive Timothy Johnston had any role in delaying subsidy cuts.

Image caption Arlene Foster told Stephen Nolan that the DUP's most senior official Timothy Johnston had no role in delaying cost controls to the RHI scheme

She said he had not.

But Timothy Cairns has claimed he told her of Mr Johnston's role the day before.

Timothy Cairns set out Mr Johnston's role in a conference call to which Mrs Foster and Mr Johnston and another DUP special adviser (Spad) Richard Bullick were all parties.

Mr Cairns is due to give evidence to the inquiry later on Tuesday, but his published witness statements refer to the conference call.

In them, he said he mentioned that Mr Johnston had told him to liaise with Mrs Foster's then Spad Andrew Crawford to develop a party position on the introduction of cost controls.

"Mr Johnston clearly became uncomfortable and the conversation was quickly brought to an end," Mr Cairns said.

'Undermined'

"Mr Bullick also informed me that Mr Johnston was uncomfortable with my discussion because up until that point he was adamant that he had played no role in RHI.

"However, my revelation had undermined his position."

Mr Cairns said he did not believe that Arlene Foster "in either her Nolan interview or in her (assembly) statement, fully expressed the view I had stated to her in the speaker phone call that Mr Johnston had given, at least initial, direction in this matter".

In one of Mr Cairns's three witness statements provided to the inquiry, he also said he had conversations with Dr Crawford about the scheme as requested by Timothy Johnston, due to Dr Crawford's knowledge about RHI.

Dr Crawford had been Arlene Foster's adviser at the enterprise department when the scheme was first set up.

Mr Cairns said he spoke to Dr Crawford several times about the date for applying cost controls to the scheme and the overspend on the budget - and that Arlene Foster had also been present with the pair during a meeting about the scheme in June 2015.

Mrs Foster is likely to be asked to explain her role in both the meeting and the conference call when she returns to give evidence in the coming weeks.

'Powerful individual'

Mr Cairns claimed in his evidence that Timothy Johnston was involved in the decision to delay RHI cost controls in late August 2015.

He also described Mr Johnston as a "powerful individual" who ran all matters relating to the party.

In 2015, Mr Johnston was an adviser to the then-First Minister Peter Robinson.

By summer 2015, officials in the Enterprise Department were aware of the major problems with the scheme, but cost controls were not implemented until November 2015.

The delay allowed hundreds of extra boilers into the lucrative scheme, and added a huge potential burden to the public purse until the subsidy payments were heavily cut.

Mr Cairns said it was the understanding of the other advisers and civil servants at the time that the bill would be met by the Treasury - a belief which was ill-founded.

He added that the decision to go for the latest possible date for tariff cuts was influenced by what had happened with a similar green energy scheme earlier that summer.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Timothy Johnston served as a special adviser to three first ministers: Ian Paisley, Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster

He also said another special adviser (Spad), Dr Andrew Crawford, who at the time was advising DUP minister Arlene Foster, was involved in the decision to delay the regulations.

"While Andrew Crawford and Timothy Johnston indicated that they would be content with a date in early October for cost controls, their view was that the latest possible date should be sought," Mr Cairns' statement said.

At the August meeting, Mr Cairns said no pressure was put on civil servants and he was surprised when the then head of energy division said officials could live with a date in early November.

"I was surprised at the willingness to move the date from October to November," Mr Cairns said.

That early November date later slipped by several weeks due to procedural delay.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Jonathan Bell told the RHI inquiry he had a difficult relationship with his former special adviser, Timothy Cairns

Mr Cairns also gave his account of a row the pair had in London in 2015 over Mr Bell's authority to take decisions or whether certain issues should be referred to the wider party central first.

Mr Cairns claims he told Mr Bell: "Well Jonathan if you want to be the man with big balls and just make the decision go right ahead, but this is an East Belfast matter and if I was you I would consult Peter Robinson at the very least."

He then said Mr Bell became "enraged" and threatened to break his finger - Mr Bell has denied this claim.

Mr Cairns said after the incident with Mr Bell in London, he raised the allegations of bullying with the then Peter Robinson and Timothy Johnston.

He claimed Mr Robinson "made it clear that he was backing Jonathan (Bell) in the matter", while Mr Johnston advocated on Mr Cairns' behalf.

The former DUP Spad also told the inquiry he felt the former first minister did not do anything about his allegations of bullying against Mr Bell.

"I believe Mr Robinson was protecting Mr Bell's position. I have no idea why Mr Robinson sought to protect Mr Bell, that would be a matter only Mr Robinson could explain," added Mr Cairns.

'Breakfast at Tiffany's'

The witness statement includes a text message Mr Cairns sent to another former DUP special adviser, Richard Bullick, in December 2016, about difficulties with Mr Bell.

The message alleged on one occasion that Mr Bell "got so drunk me and his PS (private secretary) carried him to hotel in NYC".

Mr Cairns told the inquiry the text related to a trip he went on with Mr Bell and other departmental officials to New York, where on one evening the former minister became intoxicated and "fell asleep in the pub".

Who is Timothy Cairns?

Timothy Cairns became Jonathan Bell's adviser at the Enterprise Department in May 2015.

In Mr Bell's evidence to the inquiry, he admitted he had not chosen Mr Cairns to advise him, but signed a pre-written letter from the DUP confirming the selection.

It has emerged that the pair had a difficult working relationship throughout the course of their time together at Stormont.

Mr Cairns previously worked as an aide to Peter Robinson when he was first minister, but left his role as a DUP adviser after the assembly election in May 2016.

He is now the Community Transport Association's director of policy and public affairs for Northern Ireland.

He said a waitress said if Mr Bell did not wake up, they would have to leave.

Mr Cairns then said Mr Bell woke up, ordered another drink but then fell asleep again and the group was asked to leave.

"Mr Bell was unsteady and had to be helped back to the hotel while he sang the Deep Blue Something hit single "Breakfast at Tiffany's" at full volume," Mr Cairns claimed.

'Hostile'

Mr Cairns said Mr Bell's temper was "well-known" in the party, and claimed he had spoken to two other party colleagues, Emma Little Pengelly and Michelle McIlveen, about allegations of bullying by Mr Bell.

Mr Cairns said Mr Bell had "cornered Ms McIlveen at the party conference and had berated her for some time until she broke down in tears".

Later in the witness statement, Mr Cairns said no special adviser in the DUP had wanted to work with Mr Bell.

He said he also "did not wish to be Jonathan Bell's Spad" but that he could not have raised any objection to the appointment.