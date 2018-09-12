Image copyright PA Image caption DUP leader Arlene Foster had given a cautious welcome to plans to cut MLA pay and give civil servants more power

DUP leader Arlene Foster is expected to meet the prime minister and secretary of state in London on Wednesday to discuss the government's latest proposals over the Stormont deadlock.

Karen Bradley has proposed a cut to MLA pay and plans to provide greater powers to local civil servants.

The DUP gave the development a cautious welcome.

It described it as a small step, but argued that there remains a need for ministerial decision making.

The Northern Ireland Assembly has not sat for 20 months.

Separately, pro-Brexit Conservaties are expected to publish a paper later on Wednesday focusing on the border and the backstop policy, which is central to the UK's current negotiations with the EU.

Tory Brexiteers have been strongly critical of Theresa May's decision to sign up to a backstop.

The launch of their paper is expected to be attended by former Brexit Secretary David Davis, former Northern Ireland Secretaries Owen Paterson and Theresa Villiers, former Northern Ireland First Minister Lord Trimble and Jacob Rees-Mogg, the chairman of the eurosceptic European Research Group.