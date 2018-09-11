Man charged with fatal Bray boxing club shooting
A 31-year-old man has appeared in court charged with a fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club earlier this year.
Gerard Cervi of no fixed abode was charged at a special sitting of Bray District Court on Tuesday night.
He was remanded in custody for a week.
The shooting in which 50-year-old Bobby Messett died, happened at the well-known boxing club in County Wicklow on the morning of 5 June.
Two other men, including boxing trainer Pete Taylor, were injured.
A woman in her 20s who was also arrested in connection with the attack was released without charge.
A file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.