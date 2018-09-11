Image copyright RTE Image caption The shooting happened at Bray Boxing Club in County Wicklow

A 31-year-old man has appeared in court charged with a fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club earlier this year.

Gerard Cervi of no fixed abode was charged at a special sitting of Bray District Court on Tuesday night.

He was remanded in custody for a week.

The shooting in which 50-year-old Bobby Messett died, happened at the well-known boxing club in County Wicklow on the morning of 5 June.

Two other men, including boxing trainer Pete Taylor, were injured.

A woman in her 20s who was also arrested in connection with the attack was released without charge.

A file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.