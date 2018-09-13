Image copyright Family photo Image caption James Gerard Hughes was found dead in a flat on the 14th floor of Divis tower in west Belfast

A west Belfast man has been handed an indeterminate sentence for killing his friend James Hughes.

James Brendan Patrick Devine, 44, of Divis Tower, admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Mr Justice Colton described the death of James Hughes as "brutal and unnecessary".

Devine will serve a minimum term of eight years before being considered eligible for release.

Diminished responsibility

Mr Hughes body was found in a flat on the 14th floor of Divis Tower in November 2016.

He was stabbed more than 30 times.

In court, defence lawyers said Devine's continuing mental illness was at the "very core of this terrible and dreadful crime".

The judge told Devine that the violent death of Mr Hughes was all the more poignant as he was a covert to Buddhism.