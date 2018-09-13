Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Drumclay Care Home can house up to 60 residents but is currently just over half full

Elderly residents of a care home in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, have been told it is likely to close.

Drumclay Care Home currently has 34 residents and the families affected were told about the planned closure at a meeting on Wednesday night.

Its owners said the inability to recruit enough skilled nursing staff to deliver safe care was behind the move.

A local Ulster Unionist MLA, Rosemary Barton, described it as a "another blow to the elderly community".

'Distressing time'

Drumclay Care Home was bought by its current owners, Ebbay Ltd, in March 2017.

In a statement on Thursday, they said they were announcing the likely closure "with a heavy heart".

"Despite major investment in the home, the sole reason for this closure is due to our ongoing inability to recruit the quality and quantity of skilled and experienced nursing staff required for us to deliver safe, effective and compassionate care to our residents," it added.

"We acknowledge that this is a distressing time for our residents, employees and families.

"We are working in collaboration with the Western Health and Social Care Trust, our residents, family representatives and employees to ensure that this transition is carried out with the highest concern for patient care in order to find suitable alternative accommodation that meets each resident's individual needs."

Management also said: "We can confirm at this stage that we should be able to provide a significant proportion of our employees with suitable alternative employment."

About 40 people attended Wednesday's meeting, according to the Impartial Reporter newspaper.

Ms Barton raised concerns over the availability of alternative accommodation for those affected.

"There will be an immediate challenge for families and the Western [Health] Trust to have the current residents of Drumclay relocated," she said.

She claimed the number of available places in local care homes was "unlikely to meet demand in the short-term future".

Ms Barton added: "It is time for an overall review of domiciliary and care home requirements within the area, as it is obvious that services cannot meet demands."