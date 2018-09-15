Image copyright Memorial to the Narrow Water Massacre Facebook Image caption The wreaths mark the site where 18 soldiers were killed in 1979

Damage to poppy wreaths at Narrow Water in County Down is being treated as a hate crime, police have said.

Eighteen soldiers were killed in two IRA bomb attacks at the site near Warrenpoint in August 1979.

It is understood the damage happened on Saturday.

Cliftonville Football Club said it was "aware of allegations of involvement from persons returning from our fixture in Warrenpoint."

In a statement, club chairman Gerard Lawlor condemned the incident.

Image copyright Memorial to the Narrow Water Massacre Facebook

'Pathetic act'

"We live in a sad society where anyone would get a kick out of desecrating a memorial," he said.

"If anyone connected with our club has any information about the incident then they should report it to the PSNI.

"This pathetic act isn't in my name nor that of Cliftonville Football Club."

Cliftonville FC said it understood those involved were not in an affiliated supporters group or supporters club and added that the club would provide "its full cooperation in the investigation of this matter."

Sinn Féin South Down MLA Sinéad Ennis said there was "no place" for such attacks.

"Monuments and memorials are important places in communities and should be respected," she said.

Image copyright Memorial to the Narrow Water Massacre Facebook

Wreaths at the Narrow Water site were damaged previously in November 2017 and June 2018.

The 1979 attacks at Narrow Water were carried out hours after the Queen's cousin, Lord Louis Mountbatten, was killed in an IRA bomb attack on his boat in County Sligo in the Republic of Ireland.