Man beaten with sledgehammers in Larne, County Antrim
- 17 September 2018
A man has been beaten with sledgehammers in County Antrim, police have said.
He is being treated in hospital for injuries which have described as "life-changing".
The attack happened in the Woodvale area of Larne on Sunday night.
Police said they are investigating reports of an aggravated burglary.