Image caption A Translink spokesperson said no injuries have been reported

A bus and a coffee shop have been damaged in Belfast after a Metro bus collided with the awning of a building.

The 11a service drove into the side of a Caffè Nero on Lower North Street at about 09:45 BST on Monday.

Translink confirmed that there were three passengers on board the service at the time, but no injuries had been reported.

The company said an investigation is currently under way.