Image caption The man was killed at the entrance to Slieve Gullion Forest Park in south Armagh

The clean-up operation is continuing after Storm Ali battered Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland Electricity said on Thursday morning that the number of homes without power was 9,500.

A man in his 20s was killed and another in his 40s was injured after a tree fell on them in County Armagh.

The incident happened at about lunchtime on Wednesday at a water pumping station at Slieve Gullion Forest Park.

The men were working on behalf of Northern Ireland Water.

In the Republic of Ireland, a woman in her 50s died after a caravan was blown over a cliff in County Galway.

Elvira Ferraii was originally from Switzerland and had been staying at a campsite in Claddaghduff, near Clifden.

On Thursday morning, NIE Networks said teams had been working since the storm hit to restore power to more than 80,000 properties.

It said emergency teams were still dealing with hundreds of faults and local incident centres would "be open from first light".

It said some of the areas affected included Portglenone, Magherafelt, Draperstown, Keady, Craigavon, Lurgan, Newtownbutler, Tamlaght, Waringstown and Mullaghbawn.

There is an extensive list of roads still closed due to Storm Ali.

Roads information is available on BBC NI Travel and Traffic Watch NI.

Image caption Slieve Gullion is a mountain and forest park in County Armagh

In a statement, Northern Ireland Water expressed sympathy to the family of the man who died at Slieve Gullion Forest Park and said it was working closely with the emergency services and Health and Safety Executive.

"NI Water is aware of an incident involving employees of one of our contractors," it said.

"Emergency services attended to two individuals. Sadly one of these people died at the scene."

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council extended its sympathy to the families of the man who died and the man who was injured.

It said Slieve Gullion Forest Park will remain closed until further notice.

Image copyright MICHAEL CULLEN DUNGANNON HERALD Image caption A lorry badly damaged by a falling tree in Dungannon, County Tyrone

Image caption Ali blew roof tiles onto the street outside Arlene Foster's office in Enniskillen

At the height of the storm in the Republic of Ireland, more than 186,000 homes and businesses were left without power. The areas worst affected were Cavan, Sligo, Galway, Thurles, Castlebar, Tralee, Portlaoise, Mullingar, Dundalk and parts of County Dublin.

By Thursday morning 147,000 customers had their power restored, with 39,000 homes and businesses still to be reconnected.

Image copyright Fermanagh Trust Image caption A fallen tree on the Roslea to Monaghan Road

BBC News NI weather presenter Barra Best said Storm Ali recorded much stronger gusts than ex-hurricane Ophelia - which came with red alerts last October.

71mph was recorded at Orlock Head in County Down on 16 October 2017, 91mph was recorded at Killowen in County Down on Wednesday.

Wind gusts of up to 89 mph hit Mace Head in County Galway.

Transport disrupted

Dozens of roads are known to have been affected by the storm, including a number closed due to fallen trees.

The M1 in County Antrim was closed on Wednesday in both directions when power cables fell across the road.

One woman, Ruth McCarthy, from Belfast was stuck on the Enterprise train between Belfast and Dublin for seven hours, due to debris on the track.

Dentist David Gwyer from Galbally in County Tyrone received stitches to his head and suffered cuts down the side of his body when a tree crashed through the roof of his car.

Image copyright David Gwyer Image caption Dentist David Gwyer was injured when a tree smashed through the roof of his car

Cross-border Enterprise trains were severely disrupted with multiple trees blocking the tracks.

The railway line between Belfast and Londonderry was closed for much of the day, due to debris on the line but has now reopened.

All of Northern Ireland Railways' other lines are also operating but delays and cancellations are likely due to fallen debris.

The blanket speed restriction of 50mph on all lines has been lifted.

Image caption A tree down on the main Armagh to Portadown road

"We have staff on standby to remove fallen trees, branches and other debris from railway lines. Meanwhile, our bus operations teams will continue to monitor road conditions and will review routes accordingly," Translink said.

Image copyright An Garda Siochana Image caption A fallen tree partially blocks the way on the Ballyboggan Road in Dublin

A number of parks, including Wallace Park in Lisburn and Moira Demesne in County Down, remain closed on Thursday due to fallen trees.

Image caption A fallen tree at St Augustine Church on the historic Derry's Walls

In the Republic, the second day of the National Ploughing Championships in County Offaly - one of Europe's largest outdoor exhibitions - was cancelled due to public safety concerns.

Phoenix Park in Dublin was closed on Wednesday, including Dublin Zoo.

Image caption A fallen tree on a parked car in Enniskillen

For more information on staying safe, emergency contact numbers or to report fallen trees visit NI Direct.

