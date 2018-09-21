Graffiti festival lights up Belfast
By Leanna Byrne BBC News NI
- 21 September 2018
Belfast is no stranger to murals but its streets are hosting more modern paintings this week as part of the sixth annual spray art festival.
The Hit the North Street Art Festival has grown from humble beginnings to become the biggest graffiti festival on the island of Ireland, showcasing the work of more than 50 artists.