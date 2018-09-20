Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Lyons admitted his role in a VAT fraud costing £194,000

A businessman has been jailed for nine months for his role in a VAT fraud costing £194,000.

Mark Lyons, 48, from Crevenagh Road in Omagh, admitted fraud at Lyons Haulage Limited, over a three-year period.

Dungannon Crown Court was told that the company retained more than £194,000 in VAT it had charged customers.

Last June, Mr Lyons' wife, Janet, received a 12-month jail sentence suspended for three years for her role in the fraud.

The pair admitted the fraud at a hearing in May last year but sentencing in the case of Mr Lyons took place on Wednesday.

The offences took place between November 2011 and September 2014.

After his release from prison, Mr Lyons will be subject to a further nine-month period on licence.

'Nobody is beyond our reach'

Mrs Lyons, 49, has been banned from being a company director for five years.

Confiscation proceedings are under way in an attempt to recover the stolen taxes.

Steve Tracey from HMRC said: "The Lyons stole from the taxpayer and thought they could simply pocket the money, which should have been funding vital public services. They were wrong and now are paying the price with a prison sentence and criminal records.

"Most people pay the tax they owe, when they owe it, but a small minority think they are above the law. No matter how well you think you've covered your tracks, nobody is beyond our reach."