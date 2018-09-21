Image copyright News Letter

Tributes to an engineer who died after a tree fell on him during Storm Ali makes headlines across Northern Ireland's papers on Friday.

Matthew Campbell, who was in his 20s, died while working at Slieve Gullion Forest Park in County Armagh.

Another man, in his 40s was injured and is being treated in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Matthew was due to be married next August.

The scene of a fatal accident at Slieve Gullion Forest Park in County Armagh

The Irish News reports that in a post on Facebook, Matthew's father said the family is "in shock and disbelief".

Robert Mark Campbell added: "We are so proud of Matt and all he has achieved in his short life.

"We all love you son and you made us very proud. Till we meet again."

Meanwhile the Belfast Telegraph reports that Matthew's fiancee picked up the couple's wedding rings on her own on Thursday.

Robyn Newberry told the paper she knew something was not right when Matthew did not answer his phone.

"It wasn't until I was leaving work that a police officer came and told me there had been an accident and that Matt hadn't survived," she said.

"I thought it was a joke, that he was lying."

Image caption Mr Campbell was killed at the entrance to Slieve Gullion Forest Park in south Armagh

The News Letter reports that Matthew Campbell is one of two former pupils of The Royal Belfast Academic Institution (RBAI) to have died this week.

On Tuesday, Benjamin Davis, who was also in his 20s, died in America.

The rugby player graduated from Queen's University before moving to the US to pursue a new job.

In a statement his family said: "He came over here chasing a dream and he got to live it for a short but amazing time.

"Everyone that knew him knew how happy he was here.

"He never saw the dark side of any situation and always had a smile on his face."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Paisley failed to declare two luxury holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government

Paisley, the public petition and party suspension

On Thursday it came to light that Ian Paisley will not have to face a by-election in his North Antrim constituency, after fewer than 10% if his constituents signed a recall petition.

The process was launched after the DUP MP was suspended from Westminster due to his failure to declare two holidays which were paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

He is not allowed to sit in the House of Commons for a total of 30 days.

The Belfast Telegraph shows a picture of Mr Paisley standing in front of a photograph of his late father, at his constituency office in Ballymena.

He told the paper: "I was was asked to make an apology, I gave that apology, and I believe that 90.6% of the electorate who had the opportunity to say 'we don't accept that apology'.

"I believe that said, 'we do accept that apology, and we are prepare to move on'."

The News Letter reports that the Ballymena man has made "at least three" complaints to the PSNI about allegations of breaches in electoral law during the recall petition.

He said: "A number of people have breached section 124 of the election law and I have raised specific complaints about individuals with police."

When asked by the paper if they were investigating such claims, the police said they had "received a report in relation to comments made on social media".

"Paisley re-enters DUP - a day before recall bid ends" reads the page 7 headline in the Irish News.

Mr Paisley had been suspended from his party "pending further investigation into his conduct", however it has emerged that the ban was lifted on Tuesday.

Sinn Fein leader Michelle O'Neill criticised the party's handling of the scandal.

She said the MP should have been sacked for showing "a gross lack of integrity in public office".

The DUP said Mr Paisley had been suspended from the party for 57 days and despite that ban having ended would remain "subject to a number of conditions, including a ban on holding office within the party for 12 months".

Gas Awareness Week

The Daily Mirror reports that Belfast City Council is undergoing a serious crackdown on gas safety in takeaway restaurants.

About 400 outlet owners have been asked to return maintenance records, including evidence of appropriate Gas Safe Registered installers who carried out work.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The council says it hopes to widen the catchment of the scheme to other businesses in the future

The paper claims that the last time such a widespread check was held was back in 2015.

A spokeswoman for the council said while the initial target is takeaways, they are intending to "write to all food and businesses as we continue to roll out the programme".

The paper also reports a warning to students who are causing disruption and bringing Universities into "disrepute".

Image caption Universities have warned students that disciplinary action will be taken if they are found to be acting inappropriately

This Freshers' week, police sent extra resources to the Holylands, Stranmillis and Ormeau Road areas in Belfast to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Over four nights, police made one arrest and dealt with 10 complaints.

Queen's University Belfast and Ulster University said disciplinary action would be taken if students were caught acting inappropriately.