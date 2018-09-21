Four men arrested over Bangor hijacking
- 21 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four men have been arrested following a hijacking in Bangor on Thursday evening.
At about 22:00 BST the owner of a car was ordered, by a man armed with what is believed to be a handgun, to get out of his vehicle.
The hijacker drove the Peugeot from Bingham Lane, down a pedestrian walkway before colliding with a bollard.
He then ran from the car, followed by a number of other men who had been running behind the vehicle.
Four men were arrested shortly after the incident and remain in custody.