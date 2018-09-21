Four men arrested over Bangor hijacking

Four men have been arrested following a hijacking in Bangor on Thursday evening.

At about 22:00 BST the owner of a car was ordered, by a man armed with what is believed to be a handgun, to get out of his vehicle.

The hijacker drove the Peugeot from Bingham Lane, down a pedestrian walkway before colliding with a bollard.

He then ran from the car, followed by a number of other men who had been running behind the vehicle.

Four men were arrested shortly after the incident and remain in custody.