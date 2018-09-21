Image copyright Family photo Image caption 20-year-old Christopher Meli was murdered in December 2015

A man charged with the murder of a young father beaten to death in west Belfast is under threat, the High Court has been told.

Panic buttons have been installed at the property where 21-year-old Lee Smyth is currently living.

Two specific threats were delivered to Smyth last month.

Smyth, originally from the Dunmurry area of the city, is one of three people charged with murdering Christopher Meli, 20, in December 2015.

He was re-released on bail last month to an address outside Belfast which cannot be reported.

'Increased police patrols'

At a review hearing on Friday, Mr Justice Maguire was told Smyth has since been "flaunting" conditions by failing to sign with police on time.

He also did not come to the door when officers called at that address.

Crown lawyer Kate McKay said Smyth subsequently explained that he was on sleeping tablets and had slept through attempts to rouse him.

Speaking of the threats the defendant has received, Mrs McKay added: "Police are taking these seriously and as a result have installed panic buttons in the (bail) home of the applicant.

"They have increased police patrols in the area and reinforced the security at the house."

Detectives believe up to 20 people were involved in a number of violent confrontations that led to the victim suffering fatal head injuries at Doc's Lane in the Twinbrook estate.

Previous court hearings heard he was set upon by a large group of both males and females, and subjected to "a sustained, savage attack".

Smyth, who denies the murder charge against him, went to police later that day to give an account of his alleged involvement in the wider incident.

Trial unlikely before next summer

He claimed to have exchanged blows with Mr Meli in a "fair fight" where both were on the ground as others set upon them, a judge was told previously.

He spent nearly two years in custody before being granted bail.

Mrs McKay confirmed that any trial is unlikely to begin before next summer.

Defence barrister Tom McCreanor argued that Smyth has complied with electronic tagging and curfew conditions.

"Although tardy and unsatisfactory, he has not failed to attend and sign for bail," counsel added.

With Smyth not present for the review, Mr Justice Maguire adjourned the hearing.

He directed the accused to attend court next week and provide an explanation for each alleged breach of bail.