Suicide prevention is a priority for health officials despite a strategy document being delayed by the deadlock at Stormont, Northern Ireland's chief medical officer has said.

Dr Michael McBride said it was "wrong and misleading to suggest that support for those that need it is being compromised because of any delay".

The Protect Life 2 strategy requires sign-off from a health minister.

Northern Ireland has been without a government since January 2017.

The collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive meant the strategy could not be approved and published.

In September, Dr Adrian Mairs, from the Public Health Agency, told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster that NI had the highest suicide rates in the UK and the strategy could potentially make a difference.

Dr McBride said the Department of Health was "exploring all options to progress the strategy" but that it would be "factually incorrect" to suggest that help was not available because of the delay.

"It could send out a misleading and even potentially dangerous message to those in need," he added.

"Help is available and much is being done to further develop services, despite pressures on resources across the health and social care system."

Protect Life 2, he added, was an enhancement of an existing strategy, Protect Life, which remains in place.

"The Public Health Agency continues to invest more than £8m a year to deliver suicide prevention, and emotional health and wellbeing services," he said.

"In addition, a number of new suicide prevention initiatives which are part of Protect Life 2 are being funded separately."

Where to get help

If you are in the UK, you can call the Samaritans on 116123 or Lifeline on 0808 808 8000.

For support and more information on emotional distress, click here.

Mark H Durkan, the SDLP's health spokesperson, said the failure to implement the Protect Life 2 strategy was "nothing short of disgraceful".

The Foyle MLA said it was a "damning indictment of politics here" that a "deadlock between the DUP and Sinn Féin" had prevented the document from being published.

"The strategy, like a government, is not going to wave a magic wand and let everyone live happily ever after but it should make a real difference and save lives," he added.

