Image copyright Family Image caption John and Lily Campbell

It all started when Jane found the crucifix.

"It was in an old shoe box along with letters and photos from the 1960s, wrapped carefully in tissue paper, hidden away at the back of the cupboard in my Granda John's bedroom," she says.

"He had died in 1975, but his room had stayed much the same."

Jane asked an elderly aunt about the crucifix - the last of that generation in the family still alive.

"What you doing with that? It's a secret. We don't talk about it," she said.

"Brooms in a cupboard"

"Was Granda John a Catholic?" Jane asked.

And suddenly the secret was no longer a secret, as the story tumbled out.

John Campbell was born in Wellington Street in Londonderry in 1896, the eldest boy in a family of 16 children.

They lived in a small terraced house in the middle of the Bogside, "crammed in like brooms in a cupboard," Jane says.

Image copyright Jane Searle Image caption The crucifix that led Jane Searle to a well-kept family secret

They were poor, but loved.

John dreamt of emigrating to America, but when he was 18 his father died in an accident, and he had to become the head of the family.

He needed a job and, as this was 1914 and war was raging in Europe, there was one obvious choice - he enlisted in the Inniskilling Fusiliers. He fought in Gallipoli and in the trenches in France.

Family legend

"Years later, when I was a young girl I remember him showing me his wounds - purple dips in his skin that I could put my finger in," says Jane, who now lives in Armagh.

"My gentle Granda, who had never wanted to be a machine gunner, had carried out the gut-wrenching tasks required of him in battle, until shrapnel got him on a boat home."

The family legend has it that after the war, while walking to a betting office in Enniskillen, he met Lily, Jane's grandmother.

"He always said of her that she was the most beautiful girl he had ever seen - skin creamy white and jet black hair. The two of them just had to be with each other," Jane says.

There was a problem: Lily was a Protestant, and from a strict family.

This was at a time when partition was looming, and while her parents were not intolerant, her older brothers were and they had no time for "the other side".

They were rough boys who liked to look after their sister. Lily had to sneak around if she wanted to spend time with John.

Image copyright Jane Searle Image caption Jane Searle knew nothing of her grandfather's past

"They had secret walks and trips to the pictures but they both knew that if they wanted to be together, they had to choose a side," Jane says.

Lily chose John's side and they eloped to Derry where they got married in a Catholic church. His family were all there, but none of Lily's.

"She loved him that much. She had run from everyone and everything that was her life in Enniskillen and it might as well have been another land that she had fled to, for even if tensions had mellowed with time, there was neither the money nor the easy transport to get back to Fermanagh."

Lily and John moved in with the Campbell clan.

It was 1924. John's mother did her best to welcome Lily into the family, but the adjustment was huge: sixteen children, many of whom still lived at home; not much money and even less space.

Nevertheless, Lily soon became pregnant, and in 1925, Jane's mother Molly was born.

But Lily never settled in Derry and one day she took Molly to the shops with John's sister Mary Bridget.

Taking the baby and leaving Mary B outside with the empty pram, she went into the grocers, out through the back door and took the first train to Enniskillen.

John was shocked, but seemed to have been clear in his purpose - he followed her and he left "his side" behind.

Jane continues: "Moving in with her family, he had to accept the leaving of his. That was just the way it had to be.

"Lily's brothers accepted him but on their terms and that meant never mentioning his background. So he never did.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption John & Lily were together until her death at age 63.

"The shoe box in his cupboard was his secret - full of letters he wrote to his brothers over the years, the crucifix that was on the wall above his mother's bed.

"It contained his past. Lily, my mother, and the other three children he would go on to have with her, became his future."

Forty years after John had died, a letter arrived at Jane's aunt's house - still the same house that John and Lily had lived in. The letter was from Derry.

Our family

It was an invitation to a reunion of the Campbells. Jane decided to take up the invitation.

The Campbell Reunion took place in a hotel by the City Walls in Derry.

Descendants of Jane's Granda John's brothers and sisters had come from all over the world to be there.

"My sister and I were the only Protestants, but there was no doubt that these people were our family," Jane says.

"They all knew about Uncle John, my Granda.

"He was like a loss that had been passed down through the generations. He had visited them occasionally through the years and wrote letters to his brothers and sisters - many of which I found in the box with the Crucifix - but it was such a difficult time through The Troubles that he continued to keep it very private. He died in 1975 without my ever knowing of it.

"My own lovely mother Molly, who shared his gentle, romantic spirit, died in 1983 when I was just 21.

Image copyright Jane Searle Image caption Lily's wedding ring - now a treaured possession of Jane's.

"She wrote the names of Granda John's brothers and sisters (her unknown aunts and uncles) with a scrawly hand on an envelope before she died, so I like to think she wanted the secret told, even though she felt unable to put it into words herself."

John and Lily were together until her death at the age of 63 in 1968.

"My Granda never talked about her without tears in his eyes. I wear the wedding ring he gave her when they made their commitment to each other in the Chapel in Derry.

"This ring cost so much. It not only took his savings at a time when money was in very short supply, but for John Campbell, in many ways it cost him his family."