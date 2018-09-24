Image copyright Alamy

One of Translink's new Glider buses became stuck in east Belfast while trying to turn a corner, causing delays in the area.

The incident happened in Dundonald on Monday afternoon. It has since been moved.

Image copyright James Nicholl

Translink said the vehicle had been using a diversionary route and that engineers assisted in moving it.

There were no passengers on board and Glider services are running as normal, the company said.

Image copyright James Nicholl

The £90m Belfast Rapid Transit Glider service became fully operational on 3 September.

The Glider buses, which have been described as "a tram on wheels", link east Belfast, west Belfast and the Titanic Quarter with the city centre.

Image copyright Translink

Glider facts

They are 59ft (18m) long and have three doors

They can carry 105 passengers

The service will operate every seven to eight minutes throughout the working day

More than 100 Glider halts have been installed