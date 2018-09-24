Glider bus gets stuck turning a corner
One of Translink's new Glider buses became stuck in east Belfast while trying to turn a corner, causing delays in the area.
The incident happened in Dundonald on Monday afternoon. It has since been moved.
Translink said the vehicle had been using a diversionary route and that engineers assisted in moving it.
There were no passengers on board and Glider services are running as normal, the company said.
The £90m Belfast Rapid Transit Glider service became fully operational on 3 September.
The Glider buses, which have been described as "a tram on wheels", link east Belfast, west Belfast and the Titanic Quarter with the city centre.
Glider facts
- They are 59ft (18m) long and have three doors
- They can carry 105 passengers
- The service will operate every seven to eight minutes throughout the working day
- More than 100 Glider halts have been installed
- There are 30 vehicles servicing the route with free onboard wifi and USB charging facilities.