Northern Ireland

Glider bus gets stuck turning a corner

  • 24 September 2018
bus stuck Image copyright Alamy

One of Translink's new Glider buses became stuck in east Belfast while trying to turn a corner, causing delays in the area.

The incident happened in Dundonald on Monday afternoon. It has since been moved.

Image copyright James Nicholl

Translink said the vehicle had been using a diversionary route and that engineers assisted in moving it.

There were no passengers on board and Glider services are running as normal, the company said.

Image copyright James Nicholl

The £90m Belfast Rapid Transit Glider service became fully operational on 3 September.

The Glider buses, which have been described as "a tram on wheels", link east Belfast, west Belfast and the Titanic Quarter with the city centre.

Image copyright Translink

Glider facts

  • They are 59ft (18m) long and have three doors
  • They can carry 105 passengers
  • The service will operate every seven to eight minutes throughout the working day
  • More than 100 Glider halts have been installed
  • There are 30 vehicles servicing the route with free onboard wifi and USB charging facilities.

More on this story