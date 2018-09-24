Image copyright PSNI

A 41-year-old man has been found guilty of charges including possession of cocaine with intent to supply, a handgun, ammunition and two silencers.

David Agnew, of Carbry Heights, Keady, was also charged with having possession of criminal property - namely €150,000 (£134,000) and £40,000.

The items were found during a police raid on 10 February 2017.

Agnew was found guilty of 10 charges at Newry Crown Court. The jury had been sent out for deliberation on Friday.

The trial had started last Wednesday.

A pre-sentence report will now be prepared, with sentencing taking place on 26 October.

The prosecution had said that assets seized would be forfeited.