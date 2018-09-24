CBI warning on NI economy over sharp EU migration cut
The CBI has warned that the NI economy will be damaged if the government sharply cuts EU migration after Brexit.
It says a 50% cut in EU migration would mean that by 2041 the economy will be more than 5% smaller than it otherwise would have been.
Last week, the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) said the government should effectively end low-skill migration after Brexit.
The MAC acknowledged that would have a potentially damaging effect in NI.
In particular, this would affect the agri-food sector.
However, it said this could not justify a separate low-skill immigration regime in Northern Ireland after Brexit,
The CBI has called for a rethink of that position suggesting that salary thresholds, which define the skill level of a job, should be subject to regional variation.
It has also recommended a Northern Ireland Shortage Occupation list which would be controlled by Stormont ministers.
This would define a list of jobs which sit outside the usual migration restrictions.
CBI NI Director Angela McGowan said: "The MAC identified the challenges around migration but failed to offer any solutions
"It is vitally important that whatever immigration system we adopt fulfils a number of basic tests.
"It must be open, controlled and work for all parts of the UK, whilst recognising the specific challenges we face in Northern Ireland."