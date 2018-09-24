Image copyright Getty Images

Tourism NI has brought legal action, for the first time, against two men for acting as Airbnb hosts without an appropriate licence.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where anyone offering overnight accommodation must have certification.

The two cases relate to apartments rented in Belfast and Cookstown earlier this year.

Tourism NI says it will drop the summons if both men apply immediately for appropriate certificates.

Costs start from £40 and are valid for four years.

It is against the law not to have the certification and failure to do so could lead to a criminal conviction.

The online home rental platform Airbnb has become hugely popular with tourists, and has amassed million of rooms worldwide since its launch a decade ago.