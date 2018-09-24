Image caption The case was heard at Newry Crown Court on Monday

A Lithuanian killer has been given a five-year sentence for rape, burglary and assault following an incident in Rathfriland, County Down, in 2009.

Deividas Paliutis, 35, was told half of the sentence was to be served in prison and half on licence.

However, he will be released in a matter of months as a result of time already served on remand.

Paliutis was previously sentenced in the Irish Republic for killing a Ukranian man.

Following his release, which is expected before the end of the year, he is set to be deported to Lithuania.

Paliutis had pleaded guilty to charges which arose from an incident that saw as many as five men force their way into the home of a prostitute in the County Down village in May 2009.

Once inside the property, a number of the men, including Paliutis sexually assaulted her.

Paliutis had pleaded guilty to oral rape.

The court heard the men had shouted in Russian 'This is our area'.

They demanded money and took three phones, a laptop computer and a cash card - later withdrawing more than £300.

A male resident of the house was also assaulted.

During the ordeal, which lasted 40 minutes, a child was sleeping in the house.

It was said in court that the attack had a serious impact on the mental health of the female victim.

Following the incident, Paliutis had been arrested, but was mistakenly released in September 2010 after holding charges against him were withdrawn. He then crossed the Irish border.

At the time, the Prison Service was told by the court that the holding charges had been withdrawn from the Magistrates Court in Newry, where he had appeared via videolink from Maghaberry Prison, but did not realise he had been returned for trial to the Crown Court on other charges.

The then director general of the NI Prison Service, Robin Masfield, apologised for the error and the then Justice Minister David Ford called for a fully inquiry into the circumstances which led to his release.

Paliutis was later sentenced for the manslaughter of a Ukranian man, Dymtro Grysunov, in Kilkeel in 2011.

That sentence was served in the Republic of Ireland.

Upon his release, Paliutis was extradited to Northern Ireland in relation to the Rathfriland incident.