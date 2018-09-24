Girlfriend's custody death trial evidence

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption David McGowan died in a cell at Lisburn police station in May 2014

The girlfriend of a man who died in a custody cell in Lisburn police station has been questioned in court about the hours leading up to his death.

David McGowan was found dead in his cell hours after he was arrested in east Belfast in May 2014.

Sgt Brian McKenna, who was the custody officer on the night the 28-year-old died, is on trial for manslaughter and misconduct in public office.

He denies both offences.

On Monday, the second day of the trial, Mr McGowan's girlfriend Kirsty Pinkerton, who lives in east Belfast, gave evidence.

She told the court that on Thursday 29 May 2014 she had been arrested for breaching bail and for breaching a non-molestation order on the night in question after causing an incident at her former partner's flat.

Police arrived at Beersbridge Road and arrested Ms Pinkerton, who was 24 at the time.

Mr McGowan was subsequently arrested for disorderly behaviour, resisting and assaulting police.

Ms Pinkerton recalled spending earlier parts of the day in question with Mr McGowan and another man.

She told the court that they had consumed three litres of Strongbow cider, three 10-glass bottles of vodka, stolen from Lidl, and a range of substances including cannabis and Diazepam.

Ms Pinkerton said she had very little recollection of the incident at her ex-partner's flat which led to her and Mr McGowan being arrested.

When shown CCTV footage of her arrival at Lisburn police station and asked about it, she said: "I don't remember being in the police station."

The CCTV footage shows Ms Pinkerton being booked in by Sgt McKenna, Ms Pinkerton making a phonecall to her mother, and asking several times if her boyfriend could be put in a cell next to her.

It also shows that she was asked about visible injuries which she said were sustained in a fall, and at one point asked officers: "What station am I in?"

When asked about the footage, Ms Pinkerton reasserted that she had no memory of being in the police station.

However, the court heard she made a subsequent statement in which she said Mr McGowan's "last words to me were that he loved me".

She added: "I take great comfort form the fact these were David's final words and were spoken minutes before his death, around 1am."

In the CCTV footage, Sgt McKenna is heard telling Ms Pinkerton: "This is the best custody suite in the province".

When she raised concerns about her medication, Sgt McKenna says: "The doctor will come and see you. This is the best place in the world. Not a problem."

Questioned by barrister Mark Mulholland, representing Sgt McKenna, Ms Pinkerton said she could not recall Mr McGowan being violent and aggressive to police during the arrest in east Belfast.

When asked if she recalled threatening her ex-partner, which led to the arrest, and telling him, "We are going to slice you up, you blind bastard", she replied: "Nope".

Ms Pinkerton said she "vaguely" remembered consuming drugs including Diazepam prior to her arrest.

While she initially denying seeing Mr McGowan consuming anything other than cannabis, she admitted it was "possible" he could have taken Diazepam, Tramadol and Pregabalin.

After watching the CCTV footage Ms Pinkerton was asked about her interaction with Sgt McKenna when she arrived at Lisburn police station. She agreed with Mr Mulholland that the custody officer had been sympathetic.

The barrister then suggested to Ms Pinkerton that Sgt McKenna was comforting and supportive to her, and tried to introduce some normality.

When Mr Mulholland said that on the evening in question Sgt McKenna acted in a professional manner, Ms Pinkerton replied: "I don't know exactly what happened to David, so I wouldn't say professional."

The defence barrister then said: "He asked if you had an addiction to drink or drugs and you told him no."

Ms Pinkerton answered: "I don't have a problem with drugs. I like them but there's not an issue with them."

She then added: "It doesn't matter what drugs I took. This is about David."

The trial continues.