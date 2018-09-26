Image caption John Robinson is the DUP's director of communications, but also served as a special adviser to Simon Hamilton when he was economy minister

Two former DUP special advisers will give evidence later to a public inquiry investigating NI's flawed green energy scheme.

John Robinson is the DUP's director of communications, and a former adviser in the economy department.

Stephen Brimstone was an adviser in several Stormont departments, but left his role in the DUP in late 2016.

The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme was set up in 2012 to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems.

But an overgenerous offer of fuel subsidies meant it could cost taxpayers an extra £490m.

Its failings led to the establishment of a public inquiry in January 2017.

Former enterprise minister Jonathan Bell first went public with claims about the influence of DUP advisers pressurising him to extend the scheme when he tried to close it in December 2016.

A month later, Mr Bell named John Robinson during a debate in the Northern Ireland Assembly as one of two DUP advisers who had "extensive interests in the poultry industry" and wanted the scheme kept open.

'Conflict of interest'

At the time, Mr Robinson said his family farm had chicken houses which were not part of the RHI scheme, but did not mention that his in-laws had benefitted from the green energy subsidy.

It was later revealed that his father-in-law is a claimant and had applied to the scheme in August 2015.

Mr Robinson said he did not discuss the RHI scheme with his father-in-law and that neither he nor his wife had any role or benefit in his in-laws' farming business.

In his witness statement, published on Tuesday night, Mr Robinson said he "regretted" not seeking an opportunity to make his party aware of his relatives' connection to the scheme earlier.

"I accept that some may have perceived this as a conflict of interest with my work as a special adviser," he added.

After his family connection to the scheme became public knowledge, Mr Robinson stepped aside from advising the then Economy Minister Simon Hamilton on RHI issues.

When the assembly dissolved for the upcoming election in March 2017, sparked by the RHI scandal, he lost his adviser job.

But Mr Robinson returned to his previous role as the DUP's director of press communications.

On Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday, Stephen Brimstone will appear before the RHI inquiry for the first time.

It has already emerged that he is a claimant on the scheme, as is his brother, Aaron.

'Information purposes'

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said Mr Brimstone's link to the scheme was not a factor in his decision to quit his job as a special adviser in late 2016.

According to Mr Bell, Mr Brimstone was also one of three advisers who witnessed a tense and angry exchange between him and Arlene Foster over the proposed closure of the scheme in early 2016, but he has said that was not the case.

In his witness statement to the inquiry, Mr Brimstone has said he told Mrs Foster "only for information purposes" in January 2016 that he had applied to the scheme, as he was then advising her in the first minister's office.

He had applied to the scheme in August 2015.

Mr Brimstone has been in the public eye before: he was an aide to former social development minister Nelson McCausland, during which time he became entangled in a housing maintenance scandal.

On Friday, the inquiry will hear from another former DUP special adviser, Timothy Johnston, who is now the party's chief executive.