Foyle Port reports record turnover

Turnover at Foyle Port has increased three fold over the last 15 years

Londonderry's Foyle Port has reported a record annual turnover in its latest accounts.

Turnover rose to £9.1m in the year to the end of March while the port reported an operating profit of £1.8m for the same period.

The 2017/18 accounts show turnover at the port has trebled in the last 15 years.

Foyle Port's chairman Bonnie Anley said the port is "on a strong footing to meet any challenges that lie ahead".

"As we move closer towards Britain's exit from the European Union we will need to navigate change and uncertainty, both locally and nationally," he said.

"Our strong business model, coupled with our dedicated port team, leave me in no doubt that Foyle Port has the flexibility needed to adapt to a new commercial context and the innovation needed to capitalise on all new opportunities arising in the future."

It is the sixth consecutive year of growth recorded at the port, which handles more than £1bn worth of commodities annually.

The port says that performance has allowed it to undertake a period of significant capital investment including a 23-acre expansion in the harbour estate.

It has also reinvested more than £30m as part of a long-term capital expenditure programme and increased its workforce by 10% to 100 employees.

Foyle Port CEO Brian McGrath said the port was a "gateway for the United Kingdom and Europe"

The port's chief executive, Brian McGrath, said the "outstanding corporate performance" was testament to "the in-depth strength of our operational team".

He said its Lough Foyle location "underpins our key position as an Atlantic gateway" for both the UK and Europe.

"Furthermore, the port's operations straddle both British and Irish jurisdictions," he said.

Mr McGrath said the port is ready to play its "part as an industrial platform in support of a City Deal for Derry/Londonderry".