Image copyright PSNI

Two young people have been arrested following an apparent assault on a schoolboy in County Armagh.

The arrests were made after a video emerged online of the incident in the Craigavon area, police said.

PSNI Ch Insp Jon Burrows said on social media that police were aware of a "disturbing" video of an attack on a school pupil.

He praised the "swift and proactive response" of officers and said more updates would be provided on Wednesday.

A post on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page asked people to "refrain from posting or sharing the video online" due to the age of those involved.